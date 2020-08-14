Business News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Stop looking up to govt to provide jobs, create yours – Spio to youth

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former trades minister

The Chairman of the African Business Centre for Developing Education, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has charged the youth to harness their talents and acquire skills rather than depend on the government to provide them jobs.



According to him, the over-dependence of Ghana’s youth on government jobs is what has led to the high rate of unemployment in the country.



The unemployment rate in Ghana is expected to reach 7.30 per cent by the end of 2020, according to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts’ expectations.



In the long-term, the country’s unemployment rate is projected to trend around 7.50 per cent in 2021 and 7.70 per cent in 2022.



Recent history has seen graduates in all forms, either picketing or demonstrating in a bid to get the government to provide them jobs.



This has resulted in frustrated graduates waiting in vain for years, for jobs that never seem to come.



However, Mr Spio Garbrah believes this trajectory can be changed when the youth focus on skill acquisition and development of talents for a living.



Speaking to Class News on the sidelines of a forum organised by the African Business Centre for Developing Education on the theme: ‘Corporate Support For Educational Initiatives in the COVID-19 Environment’, the former Education and Trades Minister said: “It’s easy to underestimate the value of the importance of numerous skills.



Skills like refrigeration and automotive and so many products that the youth of today can also master”.



“There are so many avenues now for young people to make a living so there is no need for anybody to sit on their oars and bemoan the fact that they don't have employment because they want the government or a big company to give employment to them but what about their talents. You have to look at yourself and God-given abilities and do something with it”.



The Chief Executive of I-ZAR Group of Companies, Rashida Saani Nasamu, who also spoke at the forum, encouraged the youth to take their destinies into their own hands.



She said: “I think it is very important to appreciate the fact that the government will never be able to say our initiatives are going to be able to employ or admit every single youth of the country. It's high time we know that taking the bull by their horn and creating employable initiatives for ourselves is very important. Education leads to skills acquisition, skill acquisition leads to a daily bread, which is supposed to be an entrepreneurial adventure”.



Other speakers at the forum include Mr Torgbor Mensah (Chairman, The Great Argon Holdings), Mr Mukesh Thakwani (Chairman/Founder, B5 Steel Industry), and Alhaji Salamu Amadu (Chairman, Afro Arab Group of Companies).

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.