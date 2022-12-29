Stop charging illegal fees - NUGS warns UG, KNUST, UCC, others

Business News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: atinkafmonline.com

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has urged universities that are charging unlawful tuition to reverse their decision and adhere to the 15% threshold.



University of Ghana (UG), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Mines and Technology (UMAT), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Education-Winneba (UEW), and University of Health and Allied Sciences are a few of the institutions they mentioned.



While the above institutions are said to have broken the 15% threshold, some institutions such as the University of Development Studies(UDS), and the Ghana Institute of Journalism(GIJ) among others were praised by the Union for charging the 15%.



Addressing the media in Accra on Wednesday, President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo, said the union finds it difficult to believe that the above institutions are charging as much as 100% increments while on December 16, 2022, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission wrote to all stakeholders setting the threshold for any increment at 15%.



He said the approval is “applicable to all public tertiary institutions (public universities, technical universities, colleges of education) under GTEC.”



He argued that any attempt to increase fees above the stated threshold will be in contempt of Parliament adding that all institutions who “have illegally increased fees beyond the threshold to immediately reverse such increment.



He, however, called on all students both freshers and continuing students to desist from paying any unauthorized fees.