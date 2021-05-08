Stop buying, selling under high tension lines – EPA warns Ghanaians

Business News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has appealed to Ghanaians and the general public to stop buying and selling under GRIDCo high tensions lines.



Mr Ebenezer Appah-Sampong, Deputy Executive Director (EPA) in charge of Technical offered this advice when Angel News after visiting Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Tema Motorway, Alajo, Avernor and other parts of Accra where people are do business and are also staying under GRIDCo high tensions.



Mr. Appah-Sampong said that the danger of trading under such high tension cables far outweigh the profits of any business transaction.



He further explained that, due to the weight of the cables and fire outbreaks, the wires could snap or sag, thereby causing electrical shock.



According to him, this could lead to disabilities, life threatening injuries or even death.



He said the safest distance to the wires should be 5.5 meters or 11 steps away.



Mr Appah-Sampong further advised the public to observe the safety rules to avoid electrocution or any kind of electrical accident.



“People should always stay clear of electrical installations, overhead wires, snapped/cut wires and pole…it is never advisable…,” he said.