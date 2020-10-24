Business News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Stock market rebounds on the back of GCB

The benchmark index gained 3.80 points (+0.21%) on the back of GCB Bank

Market Summary



The benchmark index gained 3.80 points (+0.21%) on the back of GCB Bank (+4.05%) to close today’s session at 1,842.85 with a -18.36% year-to-date return while the market capitalization was up 0.07% to close at GH¢53.73 billion.



Consequently, the GSE Financial Index closed 6.90 points (+0.42%) higher at 1,640.05 with a -18.80 % year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged, closing at 1,836.46 with a year-to-date return of -47.25%.



Trading activity surged as 4,670,182 shares valued at GH¢17,979,847 changed hands from 351,988 shares valued at GH¢1,803,701 in the previous session.



GCB Bank dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 96.36% of the total volume traded and 96.36% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to pick up while investors await third-quarter earnings results.



De-Listing from The Ghana Stock Exchange



Following the end of the tender offer and successful settlement of all tendering shareholders, PZ Cussons Ghana Limited has announced the Company’s de-listing from the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), effective 19th October, 2020.



The offer results and de-listing have been approved by the GSE.

