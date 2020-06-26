Business News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Stock market rebounds on the back of CAL Bank

The benchmark index was upbeat today, gaining 1.21 points (+0.06%) on the back of CAL Bank (+2.90%) to close the session at 1,904.24 with a year-to-date return of -15.64% while the market capitalization inched up by 0.02% to close at 52.99 billion.



Accordingly, the GSE Financial Index was up 2.23 points (+0.13%) to close at 1,734.79 with a -14.10% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 2,658.25 with a year-to-date return of -24.06%.



Trading activity weakened as 63,499 shares valued at GH¢46,848 changed hands from 149,895 shares valued at GH¢1,616,654 in the previous session.



CAL Bank dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 94.49% of the total volume traded and 91.30% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase in the next session.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.