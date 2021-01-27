Business News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Stock market opens week flat while CAL Bank dominates trading activity

Market Summary



The GSE Composite Index opened the week flat at 2,002.29 with a 3.13% year-to-date return while the market capitalization was unchanged at GH¢55.07 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,816.34 with a year-to-date return of 1.88% while the SAS Manufacturing Index stayed at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity declined as 95,807 shares valued at GH¢67,950 changed hands from 2,493,413 shares valued at GH¢6,288,470 in the previous session.



CAL Bank dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 63.43% of the total volume traded and 61.84% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.