Stock market marks flat closure at end of trading activity

Business News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary



The GSE Composite Index stayed at yesterday’s level of 2,213.29 with a year-to-date return of 13.99% while market capitalization remained at GH¢57.16 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,845.92 with a year-to-date return of 3.54% while the SAS Manufacturing Index was unchanged at 1,486.08 with a year-to-date return of -12.65%.



Trading activity waned as 98,225 shares valued at GH¢98,733 changed hands from 218,752 shares valued at GH¢249,624 in the previous session.



Cal Bank dominated trades by volumes, accounting for 72.17% of the total volumes traded while Ecobank Ghana dominated trades by value, accounting for 51.30% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.