Business News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Stock market closes session flat

Market Summary



The benchmark index closed the session flat at 1,967.24 with a 1.32% year-to-date return while the market capitalization was unchanged at GH¢54.70 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,795.32 with a year-to-date return of 0.70% while the SAS Manufacturing Index stayed at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity waned as 69,813 shares valued at GH¢58,558 changed hands from 110,076 shares valued at GH¢134,727 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 82.87% of the total volume traded and 65.21% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.