Business News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Stock market closes flat as trading activity surges

Trading activity surged as 17,033,799 shares valued at GH¢11,931,936

Market Summary



The benchmark index closed the session flat at 2,051.80 with a year-to-date return of 5.68% while the market capitalisation was unchanged at GH¢55.59 billion.



The GSE Financial Index stayed at yesterday’s level of 1,863.63 with a year-to-date return of 4.54% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity surged as 17,033,799 shares valued at GH¢11,931,936 changed hands from 2,011,997 shares valued at GH¢1,427,744 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volume and value, accounting for 99.99% and 99.99% of the total volumes and value traded, respectively.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.