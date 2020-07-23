Business News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Stock market closes flat as investors await earnings reports

Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)

The benchmark index closed the session flat at yesterday’s level of 1,874.62 with a -16.95% year-to-date return while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢52.69 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,725.21 with a -14.58% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 2,581.74 with a year-to-date return of -25.84%.



Trading activity waned as 38,891 shares valued at GH¢26,505 changed hands from 434,915 shares valued at GH¢1,377,220 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 85.31% of the total volume traded and 71.35% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.