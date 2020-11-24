Business News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Stock Market starts week on the upside due to GCB

The GSE Financial Index increased marginally by 0.46 points (+0.03%)

Market Summary



GCB Bank (+0.26%) inched the benchmark index upward by 0.26 points (+0.01%) to start the week at 1,822.09 with a -19.27% year-to-date return while market capitalization stayed at GH¢53.12 billion.



The GSE Financial Index increased marginally by 0.46 points (+0.03%) to settle at 1,623.66 with a year-to-date return of -19.61% while the SAS Manufacturing Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,836.47 with a -47.25% year-to-date return.



Trading activity diminished as 172,451 shares valued at GH¢656,759 changed hands from 2,22,506 shares valued at GH¢1,213,982 in the previous session.



GCB Bank dominated trades by volume and value accounting for 99.91% of the total volume traded and 98.58% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to pick up.

