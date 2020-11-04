Business News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Stock Market opens week flat while trading surges

Trading activity surged as 2,727,702 shares valued at GH¢1,665,890

The GSE Composite Index opened the week flat at 1,837.27 with a -18.60% year-to-date return while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢53.12 billion.



Accordingly, the GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,651.24 with a -18.24 % year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,836.46 with a year-to-date return of -47.25%.



Trading activity surged as 2,727,702 shares valued at GH¢1,665,890 changed hands from 33,500 shares valued at GH¢39,258 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.72% of the total volume and 99.61% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to pick up while investors await more third-quarter earnings results.

