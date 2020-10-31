Business News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Stock Market halts changeless streak as trading activity advances

Trading activity waned as 3,816 shares valued at GH¢13,705 changed hands

Market Summary



Ecobank Ghana (+3.64%) advanced the GSE Composite Index by 6.16 points (+0.34%) to close at 1,837.27 with a -18.60% year-to-date return while the market capitalization increased by 0.12% to close at GH¢53.12 billion.



Accordingly, the GSE Financial Index was up 11.19 points (+0.68%), closing at 1,651.24 with a -18.24 % year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index closed unchanged at 1,836.46 with a year-to-date return of -47.25%.



Trading activity waned as 3,816 shares valued at GH¢13,705 changed hands from 23,021 shares valued at GH¢7,648 in the previous session.



Ecobank Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 57.65% of the total volume and 91.50% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to pick up while investors await more third-quarter earnings results.

