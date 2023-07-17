Staying ahead of the storm: How to safeguard your properties from flood and fire

Business News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: Coronation Insurance Ghana Ltd

In today's age of global warming, characterized by a rise in the frequency and severity of floods and fires, the significance of taking preventive measures cannot be overstated.



Ghana, in particular, experiences periodic flooding attributed to various factors such as heavy rainfall, inadequate drainage systems, and human activities like improper waste management and urbanisation. Urban areas of the country are particularly susceptible to frequent flooding during moderate to heavy rainfalls.



The consequences of flooding can be severe, including loss of lives, displacement of people, property damage, and more. Therefore, it is crucial to identify strategies that can mitigate these impacts. As we approach the rainy season, it is advisable to take immediate steps to avoid, prevent, or minimize the adverse effects and costs of flooding.



Some standard mitigation strategies include:



1. When purchasing or renting a property, carefully assess flood risks, ideally choosing higher-lying sites away from major watercourses that are less prone to flooding.



2. If you already reside or have a business in a flood-prone area, consider moving to a safer location if possible.



3. Incorporate proper drainage systems into your property to ensure unobstructed water flow.



4. Construct defense walls designed to withstand the maximum water flow height, significantly reducing the impact and cost of flooding.



5. Business owners in flood-prone areas can take simple measures like elevating stock on pallets or storing water-sensitive items on higher shelves or upper floors.



6. Park vehicles in securely covered raised areas that are not prone to flooding, ensuring easy exit during emergencies.



Regarding fire risks, it is crucial to adhere to some of the tips below:



1. Address faulty electrical wiring, which remains a significant cause of fires in Ghana.



2. Employ professionally qualified electricians who are knowledgeable about building and wiring requirements.



3. Ensure all electrical repairs adhere to statutory building and wiring codes.



4. Report Illegal electricity connections to the relevant authorities, as they pose a danger to the entire neighborhood.



5. Avoid accumulating flammable materials on the premises. Flammable goods should be stored in safe and fire-protected buildings or storage areas.



6. Practise responsible personal behavior, such as switching off electrical equipment when not in use and unplugging them.



7. Proper handling of gas, including turning it off when not in use and storing gas cylinders in purpose-built protective structures or using approved cylinders for internal domestic use and storage.



The role of Insurance



Although these preventive measures can assist in reducing risks, they are not foolproof. Despite their implementation, unforeseen circumstances can still result in fires or floods. This is where insurance plays a critical role, acting as a vital safety net by offering financial protection and assistance.



Insurance is often overlooked as a component of flood or fire risk mitigation strategies; however, it can significantly contribute to compensating for losses incurred when all other measures fail. It is essential to consider the risks you are exposed to and get insured accordingly.



Home Insurance is a must-have for anybody who wants to minimize his/her losses in the unlikely event of fire or flood. It offers financial protection against various risks and perils that can damage or destroy a home and its contents.



Here are some key aspects of home insurance:



1. Protects the structure of your home, including its foundation, walls, roof, and attached structures like garages or decks



2. Covers your personal belongings, such as furniture, appliances, electronics, clothing, and valuables against damage



3. Provides 3rd party liability cover for events that occur within your premises.



4. Provides compensation for the cost of alternative accommodation in the event that flood, fire, or other incidents require you to move out of your home during repairs.



5. Provides personal accident cover



Similarly, for those who rent rather than own the property they live in, House Holder Insurance is a very good loss-mitigation measure as it provides the above benefits to the insured at a lower cost.



The way to go



Although developing a strategy for flood or fire may seem complex, an insurance product will simplify the process significantly. It is advisable to consult with risk experts to tailor insurance coverage to specific risks and working with a reputable and qualified insurer may just be the icing on the cake.



With all these tools, great experience, and guidance readily available, it is imperative to initiate your flood and fire management strategy today. After all, the rains are already here!