State Interest and Governance Authority goes paperless

Business News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) has started a paperless system with measures with the implementation of its Smart Workplace (SWP).



The Smart Workplace, according to SIGA’s Corporate Affairs Department, is a “Government of Ghana digital solution which leverages mobility and productivity tools to ensure the operation of paperless office and process automated aimed at increasing productivity.”



SWP, with this regard, has been deployed across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to ensure an increase in productivity.



Director-General of SIGA, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, urged all employees to be accommodating of the wind of change.



“I am aware that there is a huge change element inherent in this project, and I ask you all to keep an open mind, embrace these changes and engage as we travel on our digital journey. As Barrack Obama once said, ‘Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change we seek,” he advised.