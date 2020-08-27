Business News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Standard Chartered excites clients with rewards for signing on to its Digital Banking platform

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana has rewarded its clients who have subscribed and used the bank’s digital banking platform - SC Mobile App, with free 3 months premium subscription on Boomplay Music and shopping vouchers on Jumia.



The winners were part of a promotion where customers were encouraged to open accounts on SC Mobile and enjoy the power of seamless, convenient and secure banking.



The partnership between Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Boomplay Music and Jumia was as a response to the recent surge in the consumption of social and digital media by many Ghanaians who are staying more at home to protect themselves from the COVID pandemic.



Star actress and Standard Chartered SC Mobile ambassador Joselyn Dumas shared how simple and easy their lives have become with the usage of the app as they presented the awards to the winners.



Commenting on the initiative, Head Products & Segments, Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bank, Bossman Kwapong, said: “We recognize that digital lifestyles and e-commerce are the new normal.



These rewards represent just a fraction of the goodness that comes with using SC Mobile. We continue to encourage all Ghanaians to sign up to experience real digital banking.”



SC Mobile was launched in 2019 to fulfill the bank’s determination to provide the best digital lifestyle for clients. It has been designed with continuous feedback from clients, incorporating innovative technology to allow clients to execute all banking activities from a mobile device.



A year after its launch, SC Mobile has recorded remarkable growth nationwide, due to its many functionalities that allow users to bank on the go, transact cardless cash transfers, perform local and international fund transfers, pay bills and send money while gaining access to a functional service request center.

