Stakeholders of Tema Fishing Harbour updated on key projects

Business News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: Eye on Port

Management of the Tema Fishing Harbour has met with stakeholders to discuss ongoing projects at the fishing harbour and pertinent issues affecting business at the fishing harbour.



Held at the NAFAG hall, this is the first quarterly stakeholder meeting since the postponement of public gatherings due to COVID-19.



Addressing the gathering, General Manager in charge of the Tema Fishing Harbour, Ing. Kwabena Asamoah detailed several key projects that the Authority embarked on over the past few years.



This includes the Reconstruction of the Trapezoid Drain and Estuary Abutment at the Chemu Lagoon, an initiative to restore the Lagoon to its original state where Aquatic Life thrived.



New Marine fenders have also been installed at the fishing harbor to improve the birthing experience of fishing vessels The Authority has also renovated the Fish Market Hall and completed an accompanying Health post for the fishing Community who do business at the harbor.



GPHA also constructed Canoe Basin sheds to provide a convenient and safe facility for the handling of fish.



Ing. Asamoah said that despite some of these investments do not present direct commercial benefits to the Port Authority, they are in line with GPHA’s vision to create an enabling environment for the fishing industry to thrive.



“If you look at our operations it is like some sort of corporate social responsibility. We are not charging our services as we charge the main port which is purely commercial. we want to support the fishing industry. we know the benefits - from employment to right through to the national economy,” he said.



He also revealed that Tema Fishing Harbour has obtained the latest certifications with the International Organisation for Standardization indicating management’s commitment to quality services, occupational health and safety, and environmental sustainability.



The occasion was also used to announce new executives for the National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG) whose president is now Nana Jojo Solomon.