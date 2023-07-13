Stakeholders deliberate unionization of aviation workers in Ghana

Business News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: aviationghana.com

Selected stakeholders last week meet in Accra, Ghana to discuss how to collectively work at helping aviation sector workers in Ghana join various labour unions that will advance their interests.



The aviation sector has a significant presence of unions worldwide, representing various categories of employees, such as pilots, cabin crew, ground staff, maintenance personnel, and air traffic controllers.



Some notable unions in the aviation sector across different regions include UNITE – UK and Ireland; Flight Attendants Association of Australia (FAAA); Service Employees International Union (SEIU) – United States and Canada; and Transport Workers Union (TWU) – United States and Australia.



Union representation and strength can vary from country to country, influenced by local labour laws, cultural factors, and the specific dynamics of the aviation industry in each region.



In Ghana, joining a union is a fundamental right of all workers and is backed by the labour law.



Mr. Stephenson Kisingu, the International Transport Federation Africa Region Building Coordinator, urged all workers in the aviation sector to join a union so their rights are protected.



Mr. Eben Aidoo, the General Secretary of the Union of Education, Agric and General Services Workers urged airline staff to think of their future and join (UNEGES) so good working environment and conditions of services can be negotiated for them.