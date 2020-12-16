Business News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: GNA

Stabilise the cedi in your next administration - Akufo-Addo urged

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mr Lucky Adzah, a phone dealer at Tongor-Dzemeni in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region has asked the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to put measures in place to stabilise the country's currency with other major trading ones in his next tenure.



He said the depreciation of the cedi was negatively affecting their businesses, hence the need for the government to ensure that some mechanisms were activated to help stabilise currency.



Mr Adzah, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday, also appealed to the President to complete the Eastern corridor road and construct Dzemeni-Asikuma, Dzemeni- Kpeve roads to improve on commerce at the same time open up the area.



He said the President should ensure that more job avenues were created for the citizens, especially the youth in the new administration to curb the issue of unemployment in the country.



Madam Grace Kumi, a trader, said she expected the President to deliver on his promise to construct new 111 health facilities across the country to ensure access to healthcare.



"The President promised to improve our roads network but that had not been fully done, so I want the President to fulfil that promise too in his next administration," she stated.



Madam Kumi said the country's tertiary institutions continued to produce more graduates, therefore, the President should ensure that a system was put in place to collate data on all unemployed and give them loans to establish their own businesses.



She added that more needed to be done in the fight against corruption, urging the citizens to be self-disciplined to avoid engaging in corrupt acts, saying "every blessed day we are fighting corruption, but every single soul is corrupt, so we need self-discipline".



Ms Ellen Agada, a senior high school graduate appealed to the President to support them with part of their tertiary admission fees as the COVID-19 pandemic had brought down the businesses of their parents.



She said she expected the President's next administration to come out with comprehensive policies towards developing the full potential of young people and cushion them in readiness to run the affairs of the country in the future.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.