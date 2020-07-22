Business News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Bank of Africa, Contributor

Sponsored: Bank of Africa partners with Glitz Africa for business webinar

Participation is strictly by registration

The COVID-19 pandemic has rendered lots of businesses struggling at best and out of work, at worst.



However, in the face of crisis comes opportunity to rebrand and change strategy so as to remain relevant and keep afloat.



Bank of Africa is organizing a Business Webinar in partnership with Glitz Africa for SME Business Owners, Business Managers and Entrepreneurs on the topic, ‘MANAGING YOUR BUSINESS TO RECOVERY DURING CRISIS’.



Speakers include:



• Amanobea Boateng (Founder & CEO, DNA Fund)

• Akofa Dakwa (Executive Head, Risk Management, Bank of Africa)

• Taaka Awori (CEO, Busara Africa)

• Leticia Brown (Director, Intelligent Capital Entrepreneurship Development Organisation)



Webinar details are as follows:



Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Time: 3pm GMT



Participation is strictly by registration. Kindly click the link below to register:



Bank of Africa partners with Glitz Africa for Business Webinar link

