'Spend some time with scientific literature' - Prof Hanke tells government statistician

Professor Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics, Johns Hopkins University and founder and co-director of the Institute for Applied Economics, has stated that it is wrong for the Ghana Statistical Service to claim that his measurement of Ghana's inflation has a "major weakness".
According to him, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the government statistician, has to spend some time with scientific literature.
"Ghana Statistical Service statistician Samuel Kobina Annim claims that my measure of inflation for Ghana has a "major weakness." Wrong. Prof. Annim should spend some time with the scientific literature...
"Ghana Statistical Service statistician Samuel Kobina Annim casts doubt on my measure of Ghana's inflation rate. Today, using the tried-and-true purchasing power parity method, I measure inflation in Ghana at 98%/yr. Annim should take notes," Prof. Steve Hanke tweeted on Saturday, October 15.
Prof Samuel Kobina Annim cautioned Ghanaians against comparing the Statistical Services inflationary figures with that of popular US Professor Steve Hanke.
He told the media at the October briefing on the nation’s inflation that the CPI method adopted by the Statistical Service is consistent with international practice and superior to Prof Hanke’s Purchasing Price Parity Module (PPPM), adding that Prof Hanke’s PPPM is only based on the exchange rate.
“Steve Hanke’s approach is not based on the consumer price index, Steve Hanke’s approach is based on the purchasing power parity. Underlying the purchasing power parity is the assumption that price differences between [the] two countries are only the exchange rate.
“The key difference here is that the CPI approach necessarily requires that you collect data on three variables: prices, quantities and the expenditure weight of these items, and this is at sharp variance with Steve Hanke’s purchasing power parity.
“The premise of the computation both from a data point of view and a scope of data point of view are not the same, so we need not make an attempt to compare that,” Prof Annim explained.
