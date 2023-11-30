Special Prosecutor commences investigation into all state lands sold since 1993

Business News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has announced that it has commenced an investigation into the sale of properties and lands of the state.



According to the OSP, the investigation would cover all state lands and properties sold by government agencies since the inception of the 4th Republic of Ghana.



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, who made the announcement at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, added that lands and properties under the stewardship of all state institutions would be part of the investigation.



“The OSP has commenced investigation into the appropriation, sale and lease of State-owned lands and properties to individuals and corporate bodies since the year 1993.



“The investigation covers all lands and properties that fall under the direct stewardship of the Lands Commission; the Ministry of Works and Housing; all other Ministries; State Housing Company; State Owned Companies; and other State agencies,” he said.



The special prosecutor added, “The investigation also covers the management of vested lands and all public lands over which the State’s ownership or control has been relinquished and the conditions of release”.



