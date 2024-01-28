‘Spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai can raise $600m with ease’ – Namoale

Business News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for La-Dadekotopon, Nii Amasah Namoale, has described Ghana’s approved funds by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as peanut.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta spearheaded the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to secure some $600m from the IMF.



Speaking on Angel Morning Show on Monday, the former Lawmaker made a mockery of the amount approved for the country, adding that spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai can afford to raise the amount in question with ease.



“The $600m, how can this peanut be seen as money? If you go to Abossey Okai, their assets there alone are worth more than $1billion. And when you put together all the Abossey Okai spare parts dealers, they can easily raise $600m for you, so this $600m is nothing,” Nii Amasah Namoale told Okatakyei Afrifa-Mensah.



The vocal politician wondered why the members of the ruling government would be jubilating over such a feat forgetting that the amount is peanut.



He furthered and used the medium to admonish the NPP government to invest the money wisely to turn the ailing economy they succeeded in creating.



“What I want to ask Akufo-Addo is that, is he going to share and loot this money among his government appointees? Yes, the $600m has been approved but it should be used wisely that will make Ghana’s economy stable,” added Amasah Namoale.