Business News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

Spare Parts Dealers seek help to locally produce car parts

Co-Chairman of Abossey-Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Clement Boateng

In order to fully participate in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, the Abossey-Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has asked the government to help them begin production of made-in-Ghana vehicle parts.



“We can take advantage of it by starting with the production of items that are made with plastic or rubber. We can start something like manufacturing suspension rubbers, windscreen and wipers. But before we can even venture into that industry, we need support from the government,” said the Co-Chairman of the Association, Clement Boateng.



Since the commencement of the agreement on January 1, 2021, businesses in Ghana, both small and big, have been charged to be proactive in taking steps to participate and benefit fully from the agreement.



Mr. Boateng believes the local production of vehicle parts will help reduce the importation of these parts from foreign countries and create more revenue for the industry and the country as a whole.



Speaking in an interview monitored by Goldstreet Business, “This AfCFTA concept is something which is supposed to be within the Africa continent. For instance, it’s not allowed to bring a third-party product from Europe to Ghana and ship to Nigeria or Togo to sell. You are supposed to trade within the goods that are manufactured within the African continent and I think it’s a good opportunity for the spare parts industry.”