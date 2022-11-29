South African delegation to understudy Ghana's small-scale mining sector

Business News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The South African High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Grace Mason has expressed her country's readiness and interest to understudy Ghana’s small-scale mining sector, particularly on the regularisation of their small-scale mining operations.



She described Ghana’s small-scale mining architecture as one of the best on the continent and announced an official visit by a delegation from South Africa's mining industry from 4th-9th December 2022.



Receiving the delegation, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor stated that Ghana is a favorable investment destination where South Africa is a major partner and its in the interest of both countries to foster mutually beneficial relations.



He said the cordial relations that exist between the President of the Republic H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his South African counterpart President H.E Cyril Ramaphosa must be maintained and should also propel the two countries to boost trade and investment.



Abu Jinapor on his part indicated that "South Africa is a major partner for our country and they have a lot of investments here, it is in our interest as well that of South African companies are treated well" he concluded.



The meeting was also attended by the South African Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Thando Dalmba, the CEO of Minerals Commission, Mr. Martin Ayisi and the Technical Director, Mines at the Ministry, Mr. Peter Awuah.