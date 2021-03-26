South-African businesses woo Ghanaian partnerships

Business News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

South African companies are wooing Ghanaian partners to extend their operations to the West African region to maximize the opportunities made possible under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.



During the Wesgro virtual trade mission, Mr. Bruce Addo, Corporate Affairs Manager to the Ghana South African Business Chamber said, there are three objectives for the trade mission which include partnership, distribution channels to the West Africa region, as well as establishing branches in the country.



The virtual trade mission had about 20 companies from IT, medical, agribusiness, and manufacturing.



Currently, there are about 167 south African companies and projects in Ghana.



Ghana and South Africa have a bi-national commission which ensures that the respected Presidents of both nations meet twice a year to strengthen the political trade and political relation between the two countries.



This expected to enhance and deepen economic relations and thus further enhance a conducive business environment between our two respective countries.