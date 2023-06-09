Songor Lagoon: Ada chiefs want tight security to fight illegal mining

Business News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, the Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area in the Greater Accra region, has led a team of chiefs to meet with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to help find a lasting solution to the Songor Lagoon disturbances.



According to the chiefs, they want tight security in the area to ward off people who engage in the illegal mining of salt in the area.





The chiefs are of the view that illegal mining activities on the lagoon are retarding the progress of work by the private company that has been given the concession to mine salt in the area.



Asafoatse Ngua Kotoko Dabra V, the Divisional Chief of Kabiawe Kponor at Ada in the Greater Accra Region, took to the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odeyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, June 9, 2023, to announce the traditional leaders’ decision to seek tight security to help fight illegal mining from the president.



He noted that it is time to offer security to the private company to help develop the lagoon for the good of the people.



He said with the advent of the private company, it has been able to create community pans for the people who seek to mine the salt rightly.



“Now people have to wait for the brine water to flow into pans to form salt,” he said.



He said the community pans are the way and not the illegal mining carried out by some unscrupulous individuals.



He warned political actors within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stay clear of the Ada Songor Lagoon concession.



According to the traditional rulers, the advent of Electrochem Ghana Limited (EGL) was welcome news and it brings hope that Ada will see some form of development.



According to them, the activities of the company will provide massive job opportunities for the youth within the locality.



The traditional leaders are positive that women will not be left out as soft loans will be given to them to engage in economic activities