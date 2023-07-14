Something drastic must be done about prices of property in Ghana - Lawyer

Business News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Private legal practitioner, Chris-Vincent Agyapong has called on the government to do something about Ghana’s property market and pricing.



The lawyer says there should be drastic action to manage the situation before the worst happens.



He compared a property pegged at a price of GHC3 million in Ghana as compared to property priced at $2.6 million in California, USA and $2.9 million in Ontario, Canada, and questioned why the one in Ghana is so expensive.



According to him, “Something, and it must be drastic and now, must be done about the the property market in Ghana from rent control to prices of properties.To say it’s ridiculous is an understatement. A necessity of life for many people cannot have its price determined in such an arbitrary way even against the market forces. This is criminal."



"Whenever you want to shock yourself or laugh, just go through property listing in Accra. The humour and price shock are enough to get you to ask questions about the future of your own people,” he said.



People in Accra are paying 500 dollars or more a month for what qualifies as a hen coop—there is nothing human or exiting about this and there is no redemption at sight.



A few people have succeeded in raising the property prices of places which are actually habitable. The other places said to be cheap, are not really for any decent human being to live on deplorable roads, armed robbers, snakes, no hospitals, no water, poor internet and others.



