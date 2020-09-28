Business News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: 3 News

'Solar economy will boom under my administration' – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has promised to make the solar energy sector buoyant as part of his efforts to grow the energy sector if he wins this year’s elections to be president again.



Mr Mahama said he is committed to delivering a Golden Age of renewables in Ghana



“We’re committed to delivering a Golden Age of renewables,” he said in a tweet



He added: “This we’ll do by providing incentives for investment in the manufacture of solar panels and accessories in Ghana. We’ll also encourage the use of Roof-Top solar by artisans and small businesses.”



He also noted that the youth of this country deserve decent and sustainable jobs.



To that end, he said he is determined to create over one million jobs both in the public and private sectors of the local economy.



He has asked Ghanaians to believe and have faith in him that he will deliver this promise should he win this year’s elections.



Mr Mahama said: “You’re all that matters to me!



“You deserve decent job opportunities! This is why the next NDC government will provide opportunities for the creation of a minimum one million new & sustainable jobs in the public & private sectors.”



He assured that “I guarantee you this will be done!”





