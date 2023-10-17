Sogakofe SHS beats Mfantsiman, Yaa Asantewaa Girls, others to win Renewable Energy challenge

Business News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Sogakofe Senior High School has been adjudged winners of the Energy Commission Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge held in Accra on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.



This was after a keen contest between Sogakofe SHS, Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School, Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School, Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High School, Kwabre Senior High School and Dormaa Senior High School.



This year's challenge had 125 schools participating in the 16 regional competitions. The schools were subsequently shortlisted after several presentations on their innovative works.



According to the Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, Ing. Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, the participation of 125 schools in this year’s challenge shows a remarkable increase from the 96 schools that participated in the first national challenge in 2021.



He said this innovative initiative was born out of the Commission’s mandate under the Renewable Energy Act, 2011 (Act 832).



The Act aims to promote the development and efficient use of renewable energy resources through public education, training and regulation of entrepreneurs in the sector.



He said, “The Challenge was initiated in 2019 and seeks to provide education and awareness on renewable energy resources and technologies to students in the various Senior High and Technical Schools in the country. It is also aimed at promoting creative thinking and problem-solving among students. This annual programme highlights various competitions by Senior High and Technical students and provides a platform for the exhibition of their innovations.”



“It is also to facilitate the mainstreaming of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies and programmes into the curriculum of educational and training institutions,” he added.



Ing. Oscar Amonoo-Neizer was speaking on the theme, “Mechanized small-scale agriculture using renewable energy technologies.”



