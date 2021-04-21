Smart transportation to enhance use of Ho airport in the offing - VDF

Business News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Volta Development Forum (VDF) is developing a smart transportation and housing system to help facilitate movement in the Volta Regional capital.



Dr. Prince Kludjeson, President of the Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency that the promotion of the Ho Airport, a key division of the tourism and transportation enclave, required that all other communication modes were developed to enrich travel experiences.



He said the VDF was leading investment in smart minibuses equipped with Wi-Fi and GPS, 50 of which were being procured for a start.



Dr. Klujedson said a regional Wi-Fi project was ongoing to provide internet in all rural communities, and to help create the environment for smart transportation including mobile app-based ride-hailing services.



He also mentioned that banks would be encouraged to expand the coverage of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).



Dr Kudjeson said the VDF was appealing to the Regional Minister to place priority on roads for the next four years, saying the opening of the domestic flight route would increase use of the Eastern corridor superhighway, which must therefore be completed.



He said the Forum particularly appealed to people from the Region to come invest in areas such as real estate, and agro industry.



“We need people to come in and invest. We need to explore ways of building the Region. Transportation and communication is key,” the President stated.



Dr. Kludjeson called for more collaboration among traditional authorities and the political heads towards realizing the needed transformation.



“Chiefs must appreciate a new beginning. They must leave behind petty feuds and work with the Regional Minister for transformation,” he said.



He also appealed to Municipal and District Chief Executives to focus more on sustainable local development.



The VDF is an apolitical organization of people of Volta descent, formed in 2020 to help mobilize resources for the rapid industrialization of the Region.



It has a total of 18 executive committees covering all areas of development, which experienced individuals from the Region are heading.