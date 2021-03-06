Business News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Small Scale Miners sign deal to formalize operations

play videoChief Executive Officer of Goldridge Ghana Limited, Dr. Sledge Duodu

Chief Executive Officer of Goldridge Ghana Limited, Dr. Sledge Duodu has disclosed that Goldridge has signed a 30-year policy with the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) to support and make formalize their operations.



In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he indicated that his mission for setting up the company is to support the mining industry.



”My mission and vision for setting up Goldrigde are to support and formalize them to meet the standards of the International market. Last year, Ghana produced 150 tons of gold and about 50 tonnes came from small-scale miners.



It is a lot of money but these miners are not recognized. The agreement is to support them with equipment and develop a chain with will bring transparency in their operation, ” Dr. Doudu said.



Speaking on Goldridge Ghana’s worth, he revealed that “last year, Goldridge alone exported about 1.2 tonnes which is about 60 million dollars. Also, we hope to import about 72,00 excavators to distribute to the miners and also educate them for recognition on the international market.”







