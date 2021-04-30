Small Scale Miners kick against use of Military to enforce ban on galamsey

Business News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners has kicked against the use of the military in the fight against galamsey.



The Association is asking government to allow it to lead the fight, adding that, the Small Scale Miners Association will be able to completely eradicate illegal mining in Ghana within four months if given the nod.



This comes after government deployed more than 200 personnel from the military to stamp out illegal mining on water bodies where the menace is rampant.



A member of the Communications Team of the Association, Benjamin Annang said the use of the Military in fighting galamsey is a wrong move because it has not been effective.



He told GBC’s Nathaniel Nartey that when given the opportunity, the Association is willing to put its image on the line should it fail in the fight against illegal mining.