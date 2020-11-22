Business News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sixty-four business-savvy minds graduate from Nobel International Business School

Dr Yele Okeremi was the special guest of honour

Nobel International Business School (NIBS) on Saturday held a mammoth graduation ceremony to see off a total of 64 newly trained business minds capable of taking on Africa and the world.



The 64 comprise 46 individuals who graduated with Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and another 18 who graduated with Executive Masters of Business Administration.



CEO of Nigeria-based Precise Financial Systems, Dr Yele Okeremi, was the special guest of honour at the event held at the NIBS campus at Gulf House in Accra, urged the new business graduates to initiate societal change with their acquired knowledge.



“A doctorate is not about being brilliant, a doctorate is not about being intelligent, but a doctorate is about being disciplined. A doctorate is being resilient and a doctorate is about being focused, and this saying goes to the EMBA graduates as well,” he said.



He said Africa and the world need both brilliant and disciplined minds that are committed to impacting their societies with their knowledge.



According to him just like the advanced countries, African countries also posses talented people, the only difference being the seeming lack of commitment by Africans to drive real change in their communities.



“Any knowledge that doesn’t lead to a change is absolutely useless,” he stressed.







Assistant Academic Dean and DBA programme, Dr Hod Anyigba, said the 4th NIBS graduation has been made possible by the strategic partnerships formed with top institutions in Ghana and abroad.



He said NIBS’ research-focused educational model requires students and participants to focus on compelling organisational challenges and seek answers to insightful questions.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.