Sit through Ofori-Atta’s budget reading – NPP to majority MPs

Business News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has been instructed by the leadership of the governing NPP to sit through for all business in Parliament including the 2023 budget reading.



This comes on the back of a meeting held on November 22, 2022 involving the majority caucus, the leadership of the party, and council of elders to act on the request by President Akufo-Addo.



A joint statement signed by the Majority Chief Whip, Annoh-Dompreh and NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said agreement has been reached that the demand by the majority be stood down until the conclusion of the round of negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which would feed into the 2023 budget.



The NPP MPs were also requested to sit for “the presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on the 24th November 2022 by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on behalf of the President Akufo-Addo and subsequent presentation and passage of the Appropriation Bill.”



However, President Akufo-Addo will act upon the initial request of the NPP Parliamentary caucus after the conclusion of the budget reading among others.