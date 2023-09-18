Should we support a BoG governor who has destroyed livelihoods? Ato Forson asks Ofori-Atta

Business News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson has hit back at a recent article by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta calling for the Bank of Ghana (BoG) governor to be supported rather than villified.



Ato Forson asks whether governor Ernest Addison whose actions relative to breaching BoG laws helped government to plunge the country into an economic crisis.



"Should the people of Ghana support a central bank governor who has aided the government to destroy their livelihoods?" his post on Twitter dated September 17 read in part.



It continued: "I plan to deliver a strong response to the Finance Minister's article on Monday morning!"



The central bank has come under stern critique especially from opposition voices who have called for the governor and his two deputies to resign after BoG reported huge losses in its 2022 annual report.



The Minority in Parliament and other pressure groups have since planned a protest dubbed #OccupyBoG to drive home their demand.



In the midst of the losses, the issue of the bank's ongoing construction of a new head office alleged to be costing tax payers US$250m has also added to the pressure on the bank.



In defense, Ofori-Atta wrote an article this week defending the bank on all 'charges,' with one of the viral quotes from the article being about the new head office building.



"With respect to the BoG's new headquarters, the evidence is clear that the decision to build had already been made long before those 'losses' occurred," Ofori-Atta stated.





Should the people of Ghana support a central bank governor who has aided the government to destroy their livelihoods?



