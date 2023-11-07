Shippers delighted with historic pilotage of capesize ship at Takoradi Dry Bulk Terminal

Business News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: Eye on Port

The Port of Takoradi has successfully berthed and record loaded a 295m CS SALUBRITY, a Manganese capsize vessel at the Dry Bulk Terminal(DBT) with a draft of 16 meters and a length of 800 meters.



The Port of Takoradi Dry Bulk Terminal is the deepest of its kind in West Africa which is equipped with an automated conveyor loading system.



The Acting Director of Port, Takoradi, Peter Amo-Bediako who witnessed the historic pilotage and berthing of the capsize vessel was enthused about the significance of the successful berthing of the vessel at the automated Terminal.

“There are 4 or 5 of such vessels lined up coming in before Christmas,” the Acting DP revealed.



The pilots, led by the Harbour Master, Captain Richmond Quayson said the Authority underwent critical simulation training leading up to the subsequent successful berthing of the CS SALUBRITY.



The Operations Manager of Ghana Manganese Company, Sheikh Issah Salifu Taylor expressed delight at the ship loading rate.



The record loading of the vessel was made possible not only by the automated conveyor loading system but also by the meticulous planning and round-the-clock cargo loading by the DBT operations team.