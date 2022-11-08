Shippers’ Authority, CILT to ensure high standards for cold chain operators at KIA

Business News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) and Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) have intensified collaboration to train ground handlers and operators of cold chain facilities at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to ensure fruit and vegetable exports are of the highest quality.



This is to prevent a repeat of sanctions imposed on Ghana by the European Union following the detection of harmful chemicals in some exported consignments.



The country is estimated to have lost US$30m in revenue during the period of the ban. For this reason, the two agencies held a meeting on 3rd November 2022 at the Ghana Shippers’ House in Accra to strategise the training of ground handlers as a means of addressing some of the challenges faced by stakeholders in the sector.



Addressing the meeting, the Executive Secretary of CILT, Mr. Nlaliban Wujangi, mentioned the importance of employees’ skills development in the air-cargo sector, which he believes is key to growth of the shipping and logistics industry.



The Chief Executive Officer of GSA, Ms. Benonita Bismarck, assured the delegation of the Authority’s commitment to collaborate with CILT and other stakeholders to improve the sector.



“The Ghana Shippers’ Authority appreciates the work you are doing, and we are always ready to partner you and any organisation to improve service standards in the sector to protect and promote the interest of shippers in Ghana,” she said.



She further noted that the Authority has held several sensitisations and stakeholder engagements nationwide to ensure Ghana does not face future restrictions in the export of fruit and vegetables.



Also, as a member of the National Air Facilitation Committee of the International Air Transport Association (AITA) the GSA has prioritised the improvement of air-cargo through its regular engagements with stakeholders in the industry.



One of such engagements was with the Global Cold Chain Alliance, Temperature Control Cargo Operators and other stakeholders in the sector. Air-cargo availability was a key topic discussed at this year’s Exporters Forum organised by the GSA.