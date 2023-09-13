Shama Explosion: Authorities discover over GH¢55,000 at quarry site – Report

Business News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Following the aftermath of a quarry explosion at the Anto Aboso site in the Western Region, authorities have discovered a cash amount of over GH¢55,000 within the area, a 3news.com report has said.



According to the portal, assembly member for Anto Aboso, Emmanuel Owua-Awie, said the amount, which is said to belong to the quarry owners who were operating illegally, was found during a search and rescue mission after the explosion occurred late Saturday September 9.



“During the search, some guys started picking money from the site. One of the guys saw huge sums of money. He initially took part of the money to a safe place and decided to come back for more,” the Assembly member indicated in an interview with Connect FM.



“Whilst he was in the process of taking more, the police officers on site spotted him and retrieved all the money. It was counted and over GH¢55,000 was realized,” he added.



When probed about what the money would be used for, the Assembly member said it will go towards helping to settle the bills of injured victims who are currently in the hospital for treatment.



“It was even good we found that money because it’s the same thing we have been using to pay all the hospital bills of those injured,” Emmanuel Owua-Awie stressed.



Meanwhile, the quarry explosion which occurred in the Shama District of the Western Region has confirmed about five persons dead with others severely injured and missing.



The site which was operated by one STA Addsams Enterprise has been found to have been operating illegally and without a permit issued by the Minerals Commission.



Government has, however, vowed to bring the operators of the quarry to book as search and rescue efforts continue.



