ShaQ Express adjudged Postal and Courier Company of the Year at CIMG awards

Business News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: ShaQ Express

A wholly Ghanaian-owned tech startup, ShaQ Express, has been adjudged the marketing-oriented Postal and Courier Service Company of 2021 at the just-ended 33rd Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) awards.



ShaQ Express, which has revolutionised the postal and courier sector beat of competition from its counterparts to emerge victorious in the landmark awards.



The company as presented a certificate and a citation at the awards held over the weekend organised by the CIMG.



This year's event brought together big players in diverse industries to celebrate their marketing efforts toward the economic growth of the country.



The citation said the prestigious award given to ShaQ Express was in recognition of the company’s excellence in strategic marketing, from marketing insights through effective formulation of marketing mix programmes that helped to create value for the market, thereby delivering excellent results.



The Managing Director of ShaQ Express, Anthony Owusu-Ansah, said it was an honor to be recognised by a giant institution like the CIMG in the young life of the company.



“This is a huge win for the business, and we would like to thank our customers. We are here because of them. They challenged us to go above and beyond, and we owe this to them,” he said.











About ShaQ Express



ShaQ Express is an electronic-commerce and logistics company seeking to provide a connected digital experience between vendors and customers.



By providing a seamless platform, ShaQ Express allows vendors and shops to sell and also gives the convenience to customers to shop from a variety of stores, order food and cakes and move packages from one point to another.



The businesss, which started in 2020 as a delivery business, offering swift, secure and reliable services to customers in Accra, has now grown into a technology startup built around marketplace and logistics.



It currently has an active user base of over 13,000 customers, operating in four regions, namely Greater Accra, Central, Northern and Ashanti regions with plans of expansion to the other regions in Ghana and certain African countries in the pipeline.



Electric bikes



The company deployed electric bikes in Accra earlier this year as part of efforts to operate in a sustainable manner and also to cut down on its recurrent expenditure, particularly fuel.



Although a burgeoning business with dozens of delivery companies in operation, not many courier operators use electric motorbikes, making ShaQ Express one of the first companies to do so in the country.