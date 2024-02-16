Seth Terkper speaks on Amin Adam’s appointment as finance minister

Business News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Seth Terkper, a former finance minister, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's decision to replace Ken Ofori-Atta with Mohammed Amin Adam would possibly not yield any better results considering the time frame.



According to him, the timing of the changes at the finance ministry, amid the country's ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, might hinder Adam's ability to impact the government's economic policies.



Speaking in an interview on Citi News on February 15, 2024, he highlighted the critical juncture the nation finds itself in and questioned whether Dr. Adam would have sufficient time to implement significant policy changes.



“We are a country where we could not undertake a turnaround of the economy and we were preemptive, with everybody blaming it on COVID-19 and the Ukraine war, where some US$6 billion flowed into the economy without the ability to turn it around.



“This administration is not the only one that has suffered global or domestic setbacks, from droughts or floods to the global financial crisis, and so I think the situation is dire.



"We have to ask ourselves if nine months is enough time to do a turnaround,” citinewsonline.com quoted him to have said.



