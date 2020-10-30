Business News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Business 24

Sensitisation of shippers and businesses on AfCFTA critical - AGI

Dela Gadzanku

The Volta and Eastern Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Mr. Dela Gadzanku has underscored the need for shippers and businesses to be sensitised on the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.



This, he said, would help them to make informed business decisions in order to take advantage of the full potential of the agreement for the economic transformation of Ghana and Africa as a whole.



Mr. Gadzanku made the call on Wednesday when a team from the Ghana Shippers’ Authority(GSA) called on his office in Ho to discuss shipment and business-related needs of members of the AGI.



He said the AGI was doing its part to build the capacity of its members in business advisory support, partnering with the Ghana Standards Authority to offer training programmes on standardisation and certification of products, the establishment of an e-platform for members to sell their products, among others.



The Tema Branch Manager of the GSA and leader of the delegation, Mrs. Monica Josiah reiterated the significance of the AfCFTA to the growth of local businesses stressing on the role of shipping and logistics in the successful implementation of the agreement.



The GSA, she said, had started sensitisation programmes for shippers across the country on the benefits of the AfCFTA and what businesses need to do to take full advantage of its implementation.



Mrs. Josiah stressed the need for the GSA and AGI to work together to address concerns of shippers in Ghana. She appealed to members of the AGI to promptly report their shipment challenges to the GSA for early redress.



In a related development at the 60th Volta Regional Shipper Committee meeting (VRSC), the Tema Branch Manager updated members of the Ho Committee of the VRSC on current happenings in the industry.



She touched on the progress of work on the Tema-Akosombo Railway project and status of the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal and the potential both projects portend for the growth of the shipping and logistics industry. She also sensitised the Committee members on the benefits of insuring their imports with local insurance companies.



The visit to the Volta Region forms part of the GSA’s shipper visitation and outreach programme. The outreach programmes have been an avenue for identifying new shippers and having a one-on-one engagement with them to highlight the services of the Authority and also address any particular challenges they may have.

