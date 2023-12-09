Selorm Adadevoh becomes second Ghanaian top executive appointed to MTN Group

Business News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MTN Group, the biggest telecom operator in Africa, has appointed Selorm Adadevoh as its new Group Chief Commercial Officer (GCOO).



This is a significant move for the company and marks the second time a top executive from Ghana has joined the Group Executive Committee.



Selorm Adadevoh, a respected business leader in Ghana, will take over from Jens Schulte-Bockum, a prominent South African executive, who will conclude his role as GCOO and member of the Group Executive Committee on March 31, 2024.



Adadevoh's new responsibilities will commence on April 1, 2024, in Johannesburg and will include leading commercial strategy and overseeing the group's operations.



Adadevoh, who has over two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, has a background in civil engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana.



He also holds an MBA in finance and strategic management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.



Previously serving as the CEO of MTN Ghana since June 2018, Adadevoh played a crucial role in the significant growth and profitability of the subsidiary.



His deep understanding of the African telecom market makes him well-suited for his new role at the Group level.



In a smooth transition, Stephen Blewett will take over as the CEO of MTN Ghana starting April 1, 2024.



Blewett, with seven years of experience as CEO of MTN Benin and Cameroon, brings valuable expertise to his new position.



Despite stepping down from executive roles, Jens Schulte-Bockum will continue contributing to MTN as a non-executive director on the boards of MTN South Africa, MTN Nigeria, and Bayobab.



MTN's strategic moves in appointing Adadevoh as GCOO demonstrate the company's commitment to attracting top talent, positioning itself for continued success and growth in the coming years.



ID/MA



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.