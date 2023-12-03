Self-service check-in at Kotoka International Airport begins

Business News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoka International Airport has begun its self-service check-in at the Kotoka International Airport.



With this, international passengers now have the option of accessing the self-service kiosks at Terminal 3 to facilitate a swift check-in process.



British Airways, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Turkish Airlines are enrolled on the system with Ground Handling Agents, and GACL Customer Services Staff deployed to offer help to passengers requiring assistance.



Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) said this is part of its efforts to ensure seamless facilitation through the airport.



Check-in counters are located in Terminals 2 and 3 departures.



Self-check-in kiosks have been situated at the terminals from which boarding passes can be printed. This facility is currently only available for KQ, SAA, and KLM passengers.



Information available on the GACL’s website said: While most of the airlines offer online check-in, depending on the airline, check-in counters open at least 2 to 3 hours before flight takeoff. We advise that you check in at least 2 hours before your departure time. Below is a guide to ensure a smooth and hassle-free check-in:



1. Pack all your luggage (Hand-Carried and checked) in strict adherence to security guidelines.



2. At the departure entrance, passenger pat-down and travel documents will be checked by airport security.



3. When entering the terminal, refer to the Flight Information Display Screen (FIDS) for your airline’s information.



4. Common User Self-Service (CUSS) Kiosks are available for passengers interested in self-check-in.



5. Approach the check-in counter with your travel documents (valid passport and air ticket or booking confirmation).



6. Ensure that you are issued with the correct boarding passes and that your travel documents are in order before leaving the check-in counter.



7. Before you get to the boarding gate, enjoy our facilities as you dine and shop.



8. Remember to get to your boarding gate early for security checks.



It further added, "Check-in operations and requirements vary by airline, do check with your airline representative or the ground handling agent for more information."



SSD/NOQ





Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.