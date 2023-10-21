Self employed figure registered with SSNIT jumped from 14,000 to 57,000

Business News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang, Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, revealed that approximately 57,000 self-employed individuals registered with the SSNIT over the course of a year.



Prior to the start of the Self-employed Enrolment Drive (SEED) and the subsequent public awareness campaign, only 14,000 self-employed people had enrolled with SSNIT.



However, he claims that the significant growth occurred within a year of launching the SEED programme and conducting extensive public education efforts.



Dr. Tenkorang made the announcement at a stakeholders meeting hosted by SSNIT in collaboration with the Trade Union Congress (TUC). The meeting’s goal was to raise awareness about SEED among informal sector workers and emphasise the importance of their participation in the programme.



He mentioned that there were some reservations about the program’s effectiveness at first, but the significant increase in enrollment within a year demonstrates people’s willingness to participate.



“The growth is tremendous…l think the future is very bright. The number suggests that people actually want to join the scheme because the benefits that we offer are enormous and second to none,” he stated.



Addressing the media on the sidelines of a day’s engagement with the leadership of the various informal sector unions under the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Kumasi-Ashanti region on Wednesday 18th October, 2023, the Director General mentioned that the way officials have run SSNIT in the past few years is a testament to the fact that they “want to do right for our people”.



Up-to-speed and promptness in payment now characterises the status quo, saying “when you put in your pension claim, on the average within 10 business days, the pension is processed and it’s cued for the next month payment.