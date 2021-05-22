Seize existing opportunities offered by AfCFTA - Italian Ambassador to Ghana

Business News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Italy's Ambassador to Ghana paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Friday, May 21, 2021.



• According to Daniela d’Orlandi, Ghana could benefit greatly from the AfCFTA



• Speaker Bagbin called for stronger ties between both countries so they can achieve mutually



The Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela d’Orlandi, has stressed the need for Ghana to leverage on its potential in order to seize the opportunities offered by the entry into force of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.



She said her country was ever prepared to extend its expertise to support the country develop industries and create value in a sustainable way, a statement from the Speaker's office said.



Ambassador d’Orlandi made this known when she paid a courtesy call on the Rt Hon. Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin in parliament.



She also announced that the Italian government was looking at opening an Office for Italian Development Cooperation Agency to promote projects and initiatives that will be mutually beneficial to both countries.



She assured the head of the Ghanaian legislature of her unwavering commitment to further deepening the bond of friendship between Ghana and Italy.



For his part, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin commended the Italian government for the longstanding excellent economic cooperation between the two countries which has seen major investment projects carried out in the different sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



He also called for more capacity building programmes for technical staff of the parliamentary service which will see them travel to the Italian parliament to learn best practices so as to support the work of parliament.



Speaker Bagbin emphasized the need for the two countries to build a strong and effective Ghana-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Association and create a platform for legislators of both countries to exchange ideas and build on parliamentary diplomacy.