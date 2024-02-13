See the luxurious home of late Access Bank founder that he moved into just weeks ago

Business News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The luxury home of the Access Bank co-founder, late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, and his family has emerged online.



The visionary banking genius, his wife, and their son, as well as three others lost their lives in a helicopter crash which occurred on Friday night, February 9, 2024, at California-USA.



They were said to be on their way to watch the Super Bowl game in Las Vegas.



On Sunday February 11, business mogul Femi Otedola took to social media to express his condolence and shared an image of his final encounter with Herbert Wigwe, exactly two weeks before his untimely demise.



Alongside him [Otedola] in the image was Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote, as they were hosted to dinner at the new home of Herbert Wigwe and his wife, located in Lagos.



The now viral video of the home of the late banking genius has been making rounds on the X platform.



The rather elegant edifice depicts luxury, precision and detail.



The home sits on a large acre of land with an indoor and outdoor parking space, modern luxury interiors, elegant rooms, a gym, a spa, a swimming pool, among many others luxuries.



The home, according to the post shared, is located on Queens Drive in Lagos, with Herbert and his family said to have moved in just last December.



Before his untimely demise, Dr. Herbert Wigwe had over the years played an instrumental role in Africa’s financial sector, championing various banking service reforms through the Access Holdings conglomerate.



In 2018, Access Bank became the largest bank in Nigeria after it purchased fellow competitor Diamond Bank.



The bank has through the years expanded its operations in Africa and beyond, with plans to open a new banking service in Asia this year.



Access Bank was founded in 1989.



Herbert Wigwe, who was also a philanthropist and entrepreneur, was set to officially open his own university in Nigeria, Wigwe University, later in September 2024.



Watch the video below









Herbert Wigwe’s house on Queens Drive that he just moved into in December.



Death is a thief! pic.twitter.com/ad9ZvqT1tM — Uche (@otuo_ogbajie) February 12, 2024

MA/AE