See all 100 companies awarded at this year's GIPC Club 100 Awards

Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (Ahafo South Mine) was adjudged the best company in Ghana at the 20th edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) on December 8 in Accra.



The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) honored the top 100 businesses in Ghana that have performed tremendously this year.



The event was themed "Accelerating Economic Growth: Amplifying Ghana's Global Market Footprint through AFCFTA."



Speaking at the awards ceremony, the CEO of the GIPC, Yofi Grant, said Africa can be the saviour of the world through production, innovations, investments, and trade.



He admonished businesses on the continent especially in Ghana to strive to attain exceptional global standards.



He assured that “the event will continually help in promoting Ghana’s corporate capacity through creative media vehicles and activities while securing government support to improve the corporate sector’s international competitiveness”.



Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) was ranked the second-best company in the country. The telecommunications giant was also named the most consistent company in #GC100 over the past 20 years.



