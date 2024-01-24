Secondary bond market trading surges

Business News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Trading on Ghana's secondary bond market witnessed a significant week-on-week surge, with turnover spiking by 48.47% to reach GH¢1.24 billion.



The focal point of trading activity was in the middle of the LCY yield curve, with the February 2033 (Coupon: 9.25%) and February 2034 (Coupon: 9.40%) bonds jointly contributing over half of the overall market turnover.



Across the spectrum, bond yields experienced an upward trend, with the average Yield-To-Maturity on the 2027-2030 bonds rising to 17.36%, and the 2035-2038 bonds advancing to 12.8%.



Analysts anticipate a sustained improvement in investor sentiments within the bond market, propelled by the International Monetary Fund's board approval for the initial review of Ghana’s program, signifying the nation's commitment to reinstating macroeconomic stability.



Additionally, the green light for $300 million in budgetary support from the World Bank is expected to further bolster investor confidence.