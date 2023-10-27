Second phase of PFJ to attract investments into agriculture- Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the completion of the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme will raise awareness about the potential of Ghana's agriculture and attract the necessary investments.



According to him, this when achieved, will enhance food security and economic growth.



Speaking at the presidential roundtable discussion with development partners on the PFJ, President Akufo-Addo assured investors of creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.



He said, “I am firmly convinced that the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme will raise awareness about the potential of Ghana’s agriculture and attract the necessary investments so that we can achieve food security and economic growth in Ghana."



"On behalf of the government, I wholeheartedly acknowledge our responsibility to create a conducive environment, and we are resolutely committed to meeting this expectation through regulatory measures and other incentives,” he added.



The second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs project is a five-year master plan for the transformation of agriculture in Ghana.



It focuses on modernization through the development of a selected commodity value chain and active private sector participation.



Per information available from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Planting for Food and Jobs programme is a government flagship agricultural campaign that was launched on April 19, 2017.



